The Kashmir Files has set the kind of record which will perhaps never be broken again by any film. In its 31 day run so far, it has collected more than 70 times the number that it had gathered on its first day. This has never ever happened before and even by any stroke of imagination, it is practically impossible for any other film to do since miracles like these take place only once in a lifetime.

The Kashmir Files started at 3.55 crores on its release and has now gathered 250.50 crores* already. That’s over 70 times multiplication factor coming into picture that’s unbelievable not just in today’s times but even 50 years back when films used to have silver jubilees and golden jubilees.

In fact the all time blockbuster run of the Vivek Agnihotri directed film can well be gauged from the fact that the next best is Pushpa [Hindi] and that film did over 32 times the first day business of 3.33 crores by collecting 108.50 crores in its lifetime. The next best is Uri – The Surgical Strike which accumulated 245.36 crores, which was almost 30 times the first day number of 8.20 crores.

Baahubali: The Beginning [Hindi] and Chhichhore are next and make it to the Top-5. While former multiplied its first day business of 5.15 crores by almost 23 times by closing at 117 crores, Chhichhore too trended wonderfully by multiplying its first day business of 7.32 crores by almost 21 times to close at 153.09 crores.

This is one elite league indeed!

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

