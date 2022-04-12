RRR (Hindi) is set to comfortably go past the 240 crores by the close of week, what with Monday being quite stable at 3.50 crores. Friday was 5 crores so the drop is in line with the kind that was expected i.e. neither too big nor too small, but just about optimal. Considering the fact that the film is in its third week, this is quite good for a Monday, especially when people have already built their plans for KGF – Chapter 2 from Thursday onwards.

RRR has collected 235.09 crores already and even if at the bare minimum 3 crores come today and 2 crores come tomorrow, the 240 crores mark would be released. On Thursday, there would be a huge drop in numbers due to the arrival of the Yash starrer but then the job has already been done for the SS Rajamouli directed film.

All that the RRR needs is some sort of collection to trickle in the coming two weeks so that 10 crores more can be collected. Had it not been for KGF – Chapter 2, the film even had a shot at the 260 crores total but then the issue now is the availability of screens rather than audiences been exhausted. There is a willing audience out there that would have loved to watch the film on the big screen, especially in the 3D and IMAX versions. However, that run is being cut short for the NTR Jr and Ram Charan film, though not before it earning the verdict of being a bonafide superhit.

