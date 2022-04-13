Thalapathy Vijay’s fan following is massive in the south and the box office numbers of his films also reflect the love his fans have for him. As his film Beast hit the theatres today, April 13th, 2022, fans have been rushing to the theatres but looks like the makers are now facing a small roadblock. According to a recent report the pirated version of the film has already been released on several torrent sites including the infamous Tamilrockers.

For the unversed, the Vijay film falls under the action-drama genre and is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of this year. Apart from the Thuppakki star, the film also features actors like Pooja Hegde and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles and has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The plot of this Tamil flick revolves around a terrorist hijack and how a notorious spy works towards saving the lives of the people stuck in the crime scene.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, the movie Beast has already been leaked by a bunch of torrent sites even though the film was only released a few hours back. Sites like Vidmate, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Tamilblasters, TamilRockers, and MovieFlix, amongst others, already have the movie on their sites and this might end up affecting the overall collections of the film in the long run.

Thalapathy Vijay fans have lately been trying their best to push people to watch the film in theatres instead of opting for the pirated print. Some people also made requests through social media platforms while a few others denied the Beast leak claims altogether. They were of the stance that the rumour is untrue and the makers have taken all precautions to ensure the piracy and illegal releases are avoided.

What do you think about the notorious internet leak culture? Let us know in the comments.

