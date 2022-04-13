South is all set to take over the theatre screens and the beginning looks thunderous. Today, Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay has hit the theatre screens and it is receiving great response from all over. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Let’s take a look at the advance booking reports and how the film has fared so far.

As most know, it is a great risk for the film to arrive with a biggie like KGF: Chapter 2. If reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay led film also struggled to find a notable amount of screens as theatre owners had Yash starrer under focus and on priority.

If a report by Sacnilk.com is to go by, Beast has raked in an all-time highest advance booking in its Tamil version with almost 26.80 crores coming in. There’s a huge difference in other languages but the pace is good as Telugu brings in about 4.60 crores while Hindi rakes in 33 lakhs. The Kannada version is at 2 lakhs, bringing the all total to 31.75 crores.

The real test for Beast begins tomorrow as the competition with KGF: Chapter 2 will come to life. That will majorly determine the faith of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer in its lifetime. But that doesn’t mean that one stops themselves from the huge feat the film has begin with in its Day 1 advance bookings.

Celebrations are in order for the Beast team!

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay led film also witnessed a huge blow as it was banned in Kuwait and Qatar over its alleged islamophobic angle.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more upcoming box office reports on Beast, KGF: Chapter 2 and the big clash at the ticket windows.

