Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the nuptial knot today and Ralia fans couldn’t be happier. While the duo and their families and friends stay tight-lipped about the wedding, the festivities for the same kick-started yesterday with the mehndi ceremony for the bride.

While we are getting a few updates regarding their wedding, it is a known fact that RK is one of Bollywood’s most private stars and is not on social media – at least officially (it has been often stated that he has an account on Instagram). Now, a new report state that it is about to change.

As per an India Today report, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to make his official social media debut soon after marrying Alia Bhatt. In fact, the report states that it was the Sanju actor’s soon-to-be wife who played an important role in convincing her husband-to-be to join social media.

The report claims that Alia Bhatt suggested Ranbir Kapoor share a personal video message on his social media handle for his fans after their marriage. It further notes that at Ranbir and Alia’s mehndi ceremony, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and Karan Johar were heard discussing the idea of the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor putting up a special video message on Alia’s social media handles after the wedding.

Well, Ranbir Kapoor fans will be super excited about him officially on social media.

Alia Bhatt’s mehndi ceremony was attended by their close family and friends including dad Mahesh Bhatt, mom Soni Razdan, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Pooja Bhatt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Karisma Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, and more.

