Yash’s highly-anticipated monster, KGF Chapter 2 has been unleashed today and its mania has gripped the entire nation. One can safely say that it is all set to become a monumental blockbuster in the history of Indian cinema, after SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Now, we have got an exciting update about the morning shows of the Rocky saga and it’s huge!

KGF sequel is the most awaited Indian film and exhibitors are aware of this fact. Considering all the hype and madness among the audience, theatre owners are leaving no stone unturned to enjoy the benefit of KGF mania. The same could be seen from the screens the film has been allotted, with the count hitting 4400 screens.

As we witnessed in advance booking trends, KGF Chapter 2 is off to an earth-shattering start on day 1. Speaking of the Hindi version, KGF 2 has registered an occupancy of 75-80% in the morning shows all across the country. It’s much higher than biggies like RRR and Sooryavanshi. With word-of-mouth being extraordinary, the number to see a huge jump.

Meanwhile, during the pre-release event of KGF Chapter 2 in Hyderabad, director Prashanth Neel spoke highly of Yash.

Prashanth Neel said, “I request the Telugu audience to give a small place in your hearts for Yash. He will charm you as Rocky Bhai in ‘KGF 2’ as well”. The director also showered praise on Prabhas, Rajamouli, and Shobu Yarlagadda, the men behind ‘Baahubali 2’, which he considers an inspiration.

“Before the release of ‘Baahubali‘, the pan-India market was a pipedream. Rajamouli sir opened up the pan-India market to everyone, and he paved the way with Baahubali. He is an inspiration to any Indian filmmaker,” Prashanth Neel said.

