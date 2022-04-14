Neetu Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor and Mahesh Bhatt & Soni Razdan’s daughter are getting married today. While social media is filled with pictures, videos and news of who has arrived for their big day and what’s happening, we decided to go back in time and bring you a story from the Amar Akbar Anthony couple’s real-life wedding.

Advertisement

Neetu & Rishi reinstated our faith in love and marriage with their khullam khulla pyaar and by tying the nuptial know in January 1980. Their wedding was a big deal back then and the festivities went on for 20 days. But did you know, they both fainted before becoming Mr & Mrs?

Advertisement

In a 2003 interview with Rediff.com, Neetu Kapoor got candid about her big fat Punjabi wedding with Rishi Kapoor. While sharing details about the grand affair, which took place at Golf Course in Chembur, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress spoke about how both she and her then-to-be-husband fainted before they took their vows.

Given that both Neetu Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor were stars when they decided to get married on January 22, 1980, it was one of the biggest weddings of the year. In fact, as per reports, the entire film industry was invited.

Recalling them both fainting, Neetu Singh told the portal, “I fainted at my wedding and so did my husband [Rishi Kapoor]. My lehenga was too heavy. Plus, there were too many people. It was too much for me to handle. My husband fainted because he couldn’t take the crowd. He fainted just before he was to climb on the ghodi.”

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, by the time this story goes online we hope to see first glimpses of the newlyweds. Their wedding festivities – which began yesterday, are pretty lowkey with only family and close friends in attendance.

For more news, updates and throwback stories about your favourite stars & films, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor’s Niece Samara Sahni Unnecessarily Trolled For Her Dressing Ahead Of His Wedding, Netizens Say “Mamu Ki Shaadi Mein…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube