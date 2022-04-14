Congratulations are in order for Bhatts and Kapoors! Bollywood’s most adorable couple – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor – is officially Mr & Mrs Kapoor. Yes, you heard that right! After years of being in love, the couple is officially married and we just can’t keep calm. After their haldi and Mehendi ceremony, the Brahmastra duo got hitched for life in front of their respective families and close friends.

Advertisement

Ditching the 5-star hotels and resorts, Ranbir and Alia exchanged wedding vows at their residence in Vastu, Pali Hill Bandra, Mumbai.

Advertisement

According to the latest media reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married and they are the man and wife now. A report in India Today states that they tied the knot following Hindu traditions and solemnized it after taking 7 pheras. As the ceremony has ended, the newlyweds will reportedly make their first public appearance as Mr & Mrs Kapoor and pose for paps at around 7 PM today.

Since afternoon, who’s who of Bollywood is making a fashion splash. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ethereal in a peach Manish Malhotra saree. After the actress arrived and her husband Saif Ali Khan arrived at the wedding, their kids Tim and Jeh were also seen entering Vastu. Their union was also witnessed by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra, Adaar Jain-Tara Sutaria, BFF Akanksha Malhotra and others.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to the entertainment portal that Ranbir and Alia’s wedding reception will take place within the next few days. Speaking about inviting exes Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone to the wedding, the source said, “Everyone has moved on. There is no question of being awkward. In fact, Katrina and Alia are even working together in Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial venture, Jee Le Zara, which is written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Katgi. Alia even reached out to Katrina during her wedding and gave her best wishes. Similarly, Ranbir and Ranveer Singh are friendly and they both respect each other’s work. So it won’t come as a surprise if all these couples make a friendly appearance at the reception in Mumbai”

Team Koimoi sends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt the heartiest congratulations!

Must Read: Neetu Kapoor Trolled By Netizens For A “Drastic Change From Drama Queen To Smiling Personality” On Getting Clicked For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Wedding

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube