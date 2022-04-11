Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were one of the power couples in Bollywood. The two appeared in several movies Kabhi Kabhie, Khel Khel Mein, Doosra Aadmi, Dhan Daulat, Rafoo Chakkar, Zinda Dil, and Amar Akbar and Anthony among others.

They also appeared in some of the films in the recent past like Love Aaj Kal (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), and Besharam (2013). Their teenage romance bloomed in 1975 and the two grew stronger with time, until April 30, 2020, when the veteran actor passed away after battling cancer for two years.

Now Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Talking to PTI about it, she said, “Today, my heart is saying, I want to work. I want to be busy, don’t want to be alone, and think about the past. I want to be mentally occupied, travel, shoot, and do TV shows. I don’t want to sit at home. There were films that I did with my husband and I was like a chamchi (sycophant), he would say come and do it. Apni will se kuch nahi kiya (I did not do it off my own will). Jug Jugg Jeeyo is my will. I was doing (all that) trying to make my husband happy. Like, one shot in Love Aaj Kal, then with Do Dooni Chaar some actress didn’t want to be a mother of two older children, I don’t have those hang-ups. They requested and I did it. So, I was doing him a favour, not that I wanted to do.”

The veteran actress went on to talk about why she is making a comeback in the films. “It has been a ride for me, for the whole family. There is so much support for each other. We are keeping ourselves busy. My kids told me don’t sit at home, and get busy. I don’t want to sit and think and be sad. I want to be busy with work, and meet people. Earlier, it was all about my husband and kids,” she said.

Neetu Kapoor further added, “All these years, I was receiving loads of offers. I didn’t feel like doing it because my world was busy, and occupied, now my world is empty. I want to be busy. So, I am inviting work into my life.”

