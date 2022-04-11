Imran Khan made a lot of noise with his adult acting debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. His chemistry with Genelia D’Souza was a huge success and opened a lot of doors in Bollywood for him. However, the hype was short-lived and Aamir Khan’s nephew struggled to make a name for himself in the industry. He’s been missing from the screens but his niece Zayn is now giving some updates. Scroll below for details.

It was back in 2020 that longtime friend Akshay Oberoi announced that Imran has quit acting to pursue a career in direction. He was last seen in Katti Batti (2015) opposite Kangana Ranaut. Apart from that, he made a lot of noise over his alleged separation from wife Avantika. The duo is blessed with a daughter named Imara.

Last year, Imran Khan had officiated the marriage of his niece, Zayn. She recently held a QnA session on her Instagram stories where she was asked about the actor. A fan had questioned, “What’s Imran Khan doing these days?”

To this, Zayn replied, “He is being a father and he is being himself and I think he is really happy and when people pull back asking for space, we should give them that.”

Check out the viral video on an update on Imran Khan below:

To recollect, Akshay Oberoi had told Navbharat Times, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.”

Imran Khan has refrained from releasing any official statement!

