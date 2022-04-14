And it’s official! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally the man and wife. After years of dating, the couple got hitched for life, today, April 14, in front of their relatives and close friends. Ranbir and Alia solemnized their wedding, today, and fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a glimpse of the newlyweds. Ever since their pre-wedding festivities kick started, the bride and groom’s photos were kept under wraps, until now.

For the unversed, after their Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies that took place at their Vastu residence, yesterday, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends, today.

This afternoon, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married following Hindu traditions. As per media reports, seeing Alia turning bride in real life, Karan Johar was seen getting emotional. The marriage puja began at around 4:15-4:30 at their Mumbai residence. Now finally RanAlia stepped out to pose for paps as Mr. & Mrs. Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a couple of moments from their wedding and penned a heartfelt note alongside.

For their Day, the couple complemented each other with Sabyasachi ensembles. Alia looked no less than a princess as she picked an ivory embellished lehenga paired with heavy Kundan jewelry. RK on the other hand looked handsome as a groom as she opted for a sherwani paired with a matching safa. Keeping it as minimal as it could be, the bride and groom’s kiss in the first photo stole the limelight

Check out their pics below:

Don’t they look spectacular together? They finally even made their media appearance it was just too beautiful to handle!

To witness their union, who’s who of Bollywood was seen arriving at Vastu. Kareena Kapoor made a dazzling appearance with her husband Saif Ali Khan, while sister Karisma Kapoor accompanied father Randhir Kapoor. Baraatis – Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor and Samira Kapoor – were seen making a fashion splash too. Aakash Ambani with his wife Shloka Ambani, Annisa Malhotra-Armaan Jain, Adaar Jain-Tara Sutaria, Navya Naveli Nanda and others were also seen making their presence felt at big fat wedding.

Meanwhile, newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly visit Siddhivinayak Temple. Also, the reception might not also be on the cards for their close friends.

Team Koimoi wishes tons of happiness and togetherness to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they embark on a new journey together.

