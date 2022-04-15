Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor has been breaking the stereotypes left right and centre. Right from ditching the 5-star hotels or resorts, to wearing a typical red saree, Alia and Ranbir have set the expectations of the couples high. The Brahmastra couple got married following Hindu rituals and is expected to not host any reception. They tied the knot in front of their families and friends. It was out and out a close knit affair that was witnessed by their close ones.

Before marrying each other on April 14, i.e., yesterday, the couple had a gala time at their Haldi and Mehendi ceremony that took place on April 13.

Do you know, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt broke another conventional role of taking 7 phereas (rounds of the sacred fire) to solemnise their marriage? Well, this is what actress brother Rahul Bhatt has revealed. During his latest interaction, Rahul Bhatt revealed that Ranbir and Alia took not 7 but only 4 pheras and the panditji did tell them the significance of all.

Alia Bhatt’s brother Rahul Bhatt revealed to India Today, “Interestingly, there were not seven but four pheras at the wedding. They had a special pandit. I was instrumental in a ceremony where brothers were needed. The pandit has been with the Kapoors for many years now. So he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was during all the 4 pheras.”

Sharing some happy moments from their intimate wedding, Alia Bhatt shared a couple of photos and wrote alongside, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic).”

Coming back, the newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have surely set the bar set of their minimal wedding. Don’t you agree?

