Ibrahim Ali Khan keeps his cool despite being mishandled by the paparazzi and being called by the name of Aryan Khan. Being a star kid, that too of one of the most famous people in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh, it is obvious that the spotlight and the camera clicks follow you around.

Jr. Khan, who tries to keep his life as private as possible, has, some way or the other, found trolls coming his way. Previously, netizens trolled him and Sara Ali Khan’s photo with Jeh, referring to the trio as Saif, Amrita, and Kareena Kapoor 1992.

This time, Ibrahim Ali Khan was trolled by fans calling him by the name ‘Aryan.’ In the latest video, which is now going viral, Saif’s son can be seen entering his car after hanging out with his friends. It is then that the paparazzi can be seen grabbing the star kid’s arm for a photo. Just after that, the paps and the fans start calling him by the name of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son.

But despite being mishandled and being called Aryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan politely posed for a photo and had a good laugh at the confusion. His reaction and smile were enough for netizens to applaud him over his good manners while calling out the paps for grabbing his arm like that.

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While talking about viral videos, Sara Ali Khan shared one on Instagram on Siblings Day. The cute video features the pair celebrating each other’s differences but being quite similar at the same time. Sara, who calls his brother, Iggy Potter, has time and again shared hilarious videos with him.

When it comes to work, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The movie will star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Read more about that on Koimoi!

