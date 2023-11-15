Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, is enjoying a splendid run at the Indian box office. After a superb start of Laxmi Pujan, the film made a smashing entry in the 100 crore club in just 2 days. With this, director Maneesh Sharma has now made his rocking debut in Directors’ Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index, aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100-crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200-crore club, and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points each are given.

Maneesh Sharma started his directorial career with YRF’s Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. So, it’s been 13 years in the film industry, and he has finally tasted the success of a film entering the box office coveted club. With Tiger 3‘s century, Maneesh has made his debut in Directors’ Ranking with a credit of 100 points.

As of now, Maneesh Sharma is placed in the 67th position in the Directors’ Power Index, above Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Although both share equal points, Maneesh has been placed higher because the collection of Tiger 3 (103.75 crores) is higher than Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (103.50 crores).

As Tiger 3 is expected to achieve milestones like 200 crore and 300 crore in the next few days, Maneesh Sharma will see a hike in Directors’ Ranking. To know more, visit ‘Directors’ Power Index’.

Not just Maneesh Sharma, but even Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi have made gains due to Tiger 3’s century at the Indian box office. Salman is already at the top of the Star Ranking, and with a new additional 100 points, the actor consolidated his position. On the other hand, Emraan made his debut in the points table.

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, the Salman Khan starrer is enjoying a glorious run. On the opening day, it raked in 94 crores gross to mark the third biggest opening in the history of Bollywood after Jawan and Pathaan. On the second day, the film earned around 92 crores gross (estimates).

