The Indian Cricket Team is facing New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhade stadium in the World Cup 2023 semi-final match. While Virat Kohli has made his 50th one day International hundred and has just been caught out, India cannot stop celebrating. Fans also could not keep calm after Virat broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most ODI hundreds of all time. While fans danced and clapped, Virat shared the big moment with wife Anushka Sharma.

Anushka Sharma is always supportive of husband Virat and makes sure she is there at the stand, cheering and clapping for him. Today, on November 15 when Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record and made history, wife Anushka got the cutest flying kisses as they celebrated the big record.

In the video that is going viral, Virat can be seen giving back flying kisses to Anushka, who is seated at the stand. The wholesome moment was captured on cameras and is now being shared on social media extensively.

Many other Bollywood celebrities including David Beckham, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and John Abraham were present at the match and they gave a standing ovation when Virat broke the record and made history. It was surely a goosebumps moment for Indians across the world.

Will India beat New Zealand and qualify for the finals? Let’s wait, watch and keep our fingers crossed!

Meanwhile, Anushka is reportedly expecting her second child with Virat. However, the couple has not made the big announcement yet. The Chakda Xpress actress has been spotted in many videos hiding her baby bump.

In 2017, the Zero actress and Virat married in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for a while. The duo had their first baby Vamika in 2021 and are now all set to turn parents for the second time.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress, a biopic on former Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Jhulan Goswami. Written by Abhishek Banerjee, the film will mark Anushka’s return to cinema after 5 years. She was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Zero.

