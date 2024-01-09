Dunki hit the theatre screens on December 1, 2023. The film has completed way over a month at the ticket windows and will enjoy almost another. It’s a freeway because Shah Rukh Khan starrer will be washed out with the arrival of Fighter on January 25, 2024. Till then, whatever keeps adding is a bonus. Scroll below for early estimates on day 19.

So far, Dunki has made a box office collection of 219 crores*. The film has been slow but steady. Despite the initial mixed reviews, it is commendable how the Rajkumar Hirani directorial continues to add moolah to date. It brought in earnings of about 10 crore* in the third weekend.

Dunki Day 19 Early Estimates

It remains obvious that the interested cine goers must have watched the film by now. Given that there are not many options at the ticket windows, Shah Rukh Khan starrer is enjoying the footfalls, although minimal. Yes, there is Animal and Salaar, but they’re following a similar route. Each film has created its niche and is now enjoying its own run.

As per the latest trends flowing in, Dunki has added a box office collection in the range of 1.50-1.70 crores on day 19. This is surely a notable dip, although on the expected lines. The film was completed over three weekends; what more could one expect? Despite remaining on the lower side, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has remained steady in its run.

The overall total after the conclusion of day 19 will land somewhere between 220.5-220.7 crores.

Dunki Lifetime Predictions

As mentioned above, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Republic Day biggie is arriving on January 25, 2024. There is no big Bollywood release until then, so Dunki will surely benefit from this.

Before wrapping up its lifetime, the film is expected to become Shah Rukh Khan’s third-highest net grosser at the Indian box office after Pathaan and Jawan. This will happen by surpassing Chennai Express’s 227 crores.

In addition, Dunki is also predicted to surpass the lifetime earnings of Salman Khan‘s Kick (233 crores).

Animal vs Salaar vs Dunki

A recent big move made by Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal makers is the reduction of ticket prices. The audience can now watch the action drama for only Rs 100. The number of shows has also increased. This could leave an impact, although minimal, on Dunki and Salaar’s earnings at the box office.

About Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan’s film is based on the illegal immigration technique of Donkey Flights. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Vicky Kaushal is seen in a special appearance.

