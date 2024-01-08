Salaar managed a double-digit score over the weekend gone by as 10 crores* came in. There is no issue around screens or shows anymore, so it’s all about gathering as many footfalls as it can in the open time period available to it. The threat from Dunki isn’t there anymore either, and the next big release is way down the line during the Republic Day weekend when Fighter arrives.

However, a film belonging to this genre has a limited audience, and though KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] by the same director and belonging to a similar world had gone berserk last year, it was an exception. Moreover, it also had the power of the first part of the franchise doing really well, and then it had Sanjay Dutt from Bollywood as the villain, which further enhanced its reach. Moreover, it was also a universally accepted movie with a much wider appreciation. In the case of Salaar [Hindi], everything was mixed about it, and in that perspective, it has done well.

The good part is that Prabhas has continued to demonstrate good pull at a pan-India level. Since Rajinikanth, no other superstar from the south has managed this kind of consistency in the Hindi version of their films and Prabhas has been managing that outside the Baahubali series also with first Saaho and now Salaar all set to cross the 150 crores mark, what with its current score at 145 crores*. Radhe Shyam was the only exception when the film didn’t even open but then even Adipurush [Hindi], despite all the panning, had enjoyed more than double the opening of Salaar and even managed a century.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

