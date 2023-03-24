For the last few days, there have been quite a lot of speculations regarding The Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss’ love affairs, and it reached heights when her ex-fiance James Kennedy pointed fingers at Raq and blamed her for disrupting every other’s relationship inside their group circle with her affairs.

A few days back, there were romance rumours about Raquel and Tom Sandoval as reports were rife that Tom had cheated on his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raq. Now, after the whole scandalous fiasco, Raquel and Tom have been spotted once again. Keep scrolling to find out how netizens have been reacting to that.

Raquel Leviss knows how to live a life full of vigour and colour. However, the actress who had joined The Vanderpump Rules just as a guest star became one of the lead cast members of the show. However, the actress had raised many eyebrows with her affair reports, but this time, she is being trolled for roaming around with her current alleged boyfriend, who cheated on his then-girlfriend.

Recently, the Vanderpump Rules actors Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were spotted outside their shooting locations as they appeared in twinning outfits at their reunion shoot. Both of them can be seen wearing black outfits and talking and smoking while roaming around the area. Other cast members, including Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy, Lisa Vanderpump and Ariana Madiz, came separately for the reunion taping.

Spotted: Sandoval and Raquel!! pic.twitter.com/ekURz7z2ai — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 24, 2023

Now, as soon as the video went viral on Twitter after it got shared by a Backgrid, a dial-a-pap, netizens have been sharing their opinions on the same. One of them wrote mentioning Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval, “not the color coordinated funeral outfits.”

Another one wrote, “Wearing all black bc they known its their funeral.”

The third one commented, “I mean, that’s what she wore to the reunion?!?! This mourning pr stunt can just stop.”

Raquel Leviss had mostly kept silent regarding the whole drama between her, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madiz. But just a day before the reunion taping, she told TMZ, “I don’t know where the relationship is going to be. We’re just kinda trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out.”

Going further in the conversation, Raquel added, “I know a lot of people are angry. So, I think just getting through these next few steps and seeing where it goes. We’re not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

Well, Raquel Leviss had also issued an apology to Ariana. What are your thoughts about Raquel and Tom Sandoval’s relationship status? Let us know!

