Raquel Leviss’ fans are in for a treat as the 29-year-old star is auctioning off two items from her scandalous affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval. Taking to her Instagram story, Leviss announced that she is letting go of things that no longer serve her, selling the lightning bolt necklace she bought to match Sandoval’s and her TomTom Hoodie, featuring a logo design of his restaurant with Tom Schwartz, on eBay in an attempt to raise money for charity.

It was in the summer of 2022 when Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s romance sparked while he was still dating Ariana Madix, giving rise to the infamous ‘Scandoval Affair’. According to a US Weekly report, Leviss and Sandoval crossed the line for the first time in August 2022, making out at Vanderpump Rules 10 star Scheana Shay’s wedding with her partner Brock Davies in Cancún, and the entire equation was messy, to say the least, as it was later revealed that Leviss also hooked up with Sandoval’s close pal Tom Schwartz at the same event. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss then reportedly began dating and also apologized to Madix, his girlfriend of nine years, for their affair.

Now, it seems like it’s time for good riddance for Raquel Leviss as she has decided to sell her ‘symbol of devotion’ dedicated to Tom Sandoval to raise money for charity in the wake of World Mental Health Day. “I am currently in the process of letting go of things that no longer serve me,” Raquel said in a video on her Instagram Stories. “As I was cleaning out my closet, I have found a few items that are a little bit triggering and I just don’t want to see them. I don’t want to have them in my possession. I will never wear them again. So, in honor of World Mental Health Day today, I am creating a fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go to NAMI, which is the National Alliance on Mental Illness.”

The bolt necklace that Raquel Leviss originally bought for $765 currently has gone for over $2000. “This necklace was symbolic of my devotion to another person whom I allowed to have power over me. He no longer does,” Leviss wrote in the item’s description.

Meanwhile, the hoodie that she wore at Bravo-Con before the cheating scandal was made public, has been sitting at $7,200 as of now, and the prices are expected to soar further. “The infamous three-tone topaz on black TomTom hoodie is the one I wore day three at Bravo-Con and is also the same style hoodie I boldly gave to Andy Cohen on WWHL the night everything blew up in my face,” Leviss wrote of the hoodies.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s cheating scandal led to his and Ariana’s breakup. Meanwhile, Raquel moved on by checking herself into a mental health facility, and since then, she’s been working on healing as she looks forward to what the future holds for her.

