We fear Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is gradually losing its charm. It’s because of how old members like Nidhi Bhanushali, Raj Anadkat, Neha Mehta, and Kush Shah, among others, have bid goodbye to the sitcom. But worry not because there will always be sweet moments to cherish. Today, we look back at Shailesh Lodha’s advice for Disha Vakani when she was getting married. Scroll below for details!

In 2015, Disha tied the knot with Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant Mayur Padia. The entire TMKOC cast and crew, including Neha Mehta, Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Asit Kumarr Modi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Raj Anadkat, and Bhavya Gandhi, attended the wedding ceremony. Little did anyone know that our Dayaben would quit the show in 2017 and never return!

Shailesh Lodha’s advice for Disha Vakani

Outside the wedding venue, many Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors interacted with the media persons. Shailesh Lodha had hilarious advice and wishes for Disha Vakani as he said, “Uski Zindagi me bohot kuch seedha ho gaya hai, isse behtar kya ho sakta hai?”

Shailesh Lodha continued, “Such a fabulous person Disha is, I know because I’ve worked with her. Bohot khush hai aaj, because she was very keen to get married, ultimately the d-day has come.”

When asked what message she has for Disha Vakani, Shailesh wished her a happy married life and hoped she would continue entertaining us as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Shailesh Lodha got hilarious as he added, “Apni neezi zindagi me bohot khush rahe, prassan rahe aur waha ‘hey maa mataji!’ na kare.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans would know that ‘hey maa mataji’ is one of the most iconic dialogue of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben. To date, it has been used as a meme all over the internet.

More about Disha Vakani and Shailesh Lodha’s exit from TMKOC

In 2017, Disha went on maternity leave and never made her Taarak Mehta comeback. On multiple occasions, it was reported that the negotiation was ongoing with Asit Kumarr Modi and the team, but her high fee demand allegedly turned into a massive roadblock.

On the other hand, Shailesh left TMKOC in April 2022 over allegedly inappropriate behavior by Asit Kumarr Modi. He also sued the team for non-payment of dues.

