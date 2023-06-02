The controversies surrounding the long-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah do not seem to end anytime soon. After revealing her conversation with Shailesh Lodha, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recently made another explosive revelation claiming that the show’s producers also harassed late actor Ghanshyam Nayak, who played Nattu Kaka.

Jennifer played the role of Roshan on and off for years in TMKOC. Soon after her exit from the show last year, the actress accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of s*xual harassment. She also accused TMKOC’s Operations Head, Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer, Jatin Bajaj.

Apart from Jennifer Mistry, Monika Bhadoriya, who portrayed Bawri in the show, also reported the ill-treatment of most cast members by Asit Kumarr Modi. ‘Rita Reporter’ Priya Ahuja Rajda revealed she was not given a raise even after playing the role for five years.

During a recent explosive interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer broke into tears as she recalled the torture the show’s team went through. The actress revealed that she was not allowed to leave the shoot and travel to Nagpur while her brother was on a ventilator. She left the shoot midway when she heard her brother passed away. As the interview moved ahead, the actress revealed that is was her and Monika’s late brother and Ghanshyam Nayak’s soul that gave her strength to raise her voice against the show’s creators.

Revealing how Ghanshyam Nayak, who played Nattu Kaka right from the beginning of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was also harassed by the makers. She said, “Nattu Kaka ko bhi bohot pareshan kiya hai gaya hai.” Nayak passed away on October 3, 2021, after a long battle against a rare cancer.

