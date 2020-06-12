Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Ghanshyam Nayak AKA Nattu Kaka: “I Wish To Take My Last Breath On The Set”

Even in the lockdown, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has remained to be one of the most favourite shows of the viewers. While fans are happily watching the repeat telecast, they are eagerly waiting for fresh episodes.

Recently, all fans rejoiced as the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah confirmed of returning very soon. But, there was one news which literally saddened the viewers. It was regarding Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka. It was learnt that the senior actor might be forced to stay away from the shoot as per the new guidelines of the government.

Now, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor himself has brought a ray of hope on all the speculations. While speaking to SpotboyE, Ghanshyam Nayak states, “I will continue with the show as I am capable and very healthy. And nothing has been conveyed by the producers to me, so, I am very much part of it and will always be. Ever since this news has spread that due to government rules I may not shoot for the show, a lot of messages have come from my fans and well-wishers that the show will be incomplete without you. Nattu Kaka ko Taarak Mehta mein hona hi chahiye.”

Further adding about the discussions with producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Ghanshyam Nayak states, “He is very much ready to shoot with me but obviously he can’t go against the government rule. I am the senior-most artiste on the show. But I have left everything on God now, as I believe him in a lot and I am praying that they alter the rules and permit me also to shoot for the show, which is my life.”

Ghanshyam Nayak is so passionate about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that he went onto say, ” I am so attached to the show that sometimes, I wish to take my last breath on the set.”

Well, we just hope Ghanshyam Nayak gets a green signal to join the team Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah because ‘asli maza sab ke saath aata hai’!

