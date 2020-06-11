OMG! Is Ankita Lokhande Engaged To Beau Vicky Jain Secretly?

Ankita Lokhande has often made headlines owing to her personal and professional life. While the actress tasted sky-high success with her ZEE TV outing, Pavitra Rishta, she also frequented headlines for her affair and eventual breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput. Now she is back in news for her newly acquired ‘engaged’ status with Vicky Jain.

Well, let us mention you that this is an alleged status. Fans of Ankita Lokhande can’t stop speculating if the actress is already engaged to beau Vicky Jain. These speculations arise after a series of pictures posted by Anikta on her social media handle where she can be seen flaunting a ring!

For those of you unversed, Ankita Lokhande has been in a relationship with Vicky Jain for almost a year now. The actress who was initially sceptical about going public with her relationship eventually confirmed it a few months ago. Ankita met Vicky through a mutual friend and eventually love blossomed after the duo began meeting and hanging around often.

Ankita Lokhande was in a long term relationship with her Pavitra Rishta co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. While fans loved the couple, their split came as a rude shock to a lot of people. However, Ankita seems to have happily moved on in her life with Vicky.

On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande’s performance in Kanaga Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi was greatly lauded. Check out some of Ankita’s post that has added fuel to her engagement rumours here:







Do let us know if you too think that Ankita Lokhande is secretly engaged to Vicky Jain in our comments section below.

