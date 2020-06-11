Richa Chadha Stands Up For Delhi Doctors Over Non-Payment Of Dues Amid The On-Going Pandemic

Richa Chadha has questioned the non-payment of salary to Delhi doctors — that too at a time when they are risking their own lives to treat patients during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Richa Chadha took to her official Twitter handle to question: “Why are doctors not being paid during the biggest pandemic in our lifetimes?”

Richa Chadha’s tweet comes as a reaction to a tweet carrying a letter written by the Resident Doctors’ Association of Delhi’s Kasturba Hospital where they talk about mass resignation if not given due payment for the past three months.

Why are doctors not being paid during the biggest pandemic in our lifetimes? 😢 https://t.co/lRcNdRWCmW — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 11, 2020

Richa Chadha also shared a screenshot of the letter. “This is to inform that the Resident doctors have not been salaried for the last three months. No, work, no pay. We are afraid that if we will not be paid by June 16, we will have to move for mass resignations,” reads the letter sent to the Additional Medical Superintendent of Kasturba Hospital.

Richa Chadha had recently shared her views of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulted lockdown. The actress was quoted saying, “This epidemic is bringing out the worst in people and bringing out the best in people. You have people who are going out of their way to provide for animals and human beings, and then there are some people who are using this as an opportunity to treat the poor badly.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Richa Chadha has lately been making headlines for her relationship status with Ali Fazal.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!