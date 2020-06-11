Taapsee Pannu Shares A Video On The Plight Of Migrants Amid Lockdown & It Is NOT For The Faint-Hearted

The fact that the sudden announcement of the lockdown in India by the government caused immense hardships to the migrants is no secret. There are several actors who have done their bit to help these migrants reach back home safely amid these testing times. But what has recently caught our attention is a video that Taapsee Pannu has shared on social media that reflects the hardships of these migrants.

Before we get any further in the story, let us tell you that this post of Taapsee Pannu is not for the faint-hearted! In a series of pictures, this video shows the hardships that the migrants are facing in order to reach their homes to their loved ones.

But what moves you, even more, is the voice-over that Taapsee Pannu seems to have given to this video. Taking to her official Twitter handle, the Pink actress captioned it as, “A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind. The lines that will echo in our head for a long time.This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India.हमारे दिल से , आपके दिल तक, उन हज़ारों दिलों के लिए जो शायद हम सब ने तोड़े हैं । #Pravaasi #CovidIndia”

Check out the video here:

A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind.The lines that will echo in our head for a long time.This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India.हमारे दिल से , आपके दिल तक, उन हज़ारों दिलों के लिए जो शायद हम सब ने तोड़े हैं । #Pravaasi #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/dB5yyYvEYB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 10, 2020

The video shared by Taapsee Pannu is a collage of several real-life instances where a girl cycled her ailing father, a toddler woke up next to his dead mother on a railway station, hundreds of migrants walking several miles to reach home and people who tied in stuffed trains out of heatstroke and hunger. Well, we certainly are troubled by this sad reality.

Meanwhile, several celebrities like Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, Swara Bhasker and others have been doing their bit in making arrangements to send these migrants back home amid the COVID-19 induced lockdown across India.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!