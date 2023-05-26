Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the limelight for the past few days because of all the wrong reasons and it began with Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, aka Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, accusing the makers of the show, including producer Asit Kumarr Modi, of s*xual harassment. Jennifer has now recorded her statement at the Powai Police Station. Not only s*xual, but she, along with other female actors of the show, has opened up about being subjected to discrimination and mental harassment too.

Jennifer shook everyone with her shocking claims a few days ago while announcing her exit from the long-running popular sitcom, and as per reports, she had a fallout with the makers in March. Priya Ahuja Rajda, aka Rita Reporter, and Monika Bhadoriya, aka Bawri, came out in support of Jennifer and revealed that the TMKOC is a male chauvinistic workplace where they were disrespected.

In an exclusive report by ETimes, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed that she recorded her statement at the Powai Police station [her hometown] recently. She said, “I have come back to Mumbai and I was called by the Powai police. I went to Powai police station yesterday and recorded my statement. I reached there around 12 pm and left from there at 6:15 pm. I’ve given my entire statement to them. I was there for 6 hours. Now, the law will take its course.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal continued, “I’ve been told that they will let me know if there is anything that needs to be done and if I need to go. For now, I’ve recorded my statement.”

Previously after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal came out with disturbing revelations accusing producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Operations Head Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer Jatin Bajajof s*xual harassment, she was dubbed as indisciplined and abusive, who misbehaved with others on set. Meanwhile, Mandar Chandwadkar expressed surprise at the claims made by the actress.

