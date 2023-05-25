It’s Thursday, and time to share the special edition of the TRP report for week 20. Interestingly, our Top TV shows have survived the IPL season without much impact. Anupamaa continues to maintain the top spot, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah slips out of the top 10 list.

The fans of the reunion of Rupali Ganguly and Anuj Kapadia are on the edge of their seats right now. Although the show continues to hold the top slot, TRP has decreased slightly from 2.8 to 2.7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The TRP list now features Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in second place. The television show starring Karishma Sawant, Jay Soni, Pranali Rathod, and Harshad Chopda got a 2.1 rating. The custody turmoil is benefiting the producers. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Harshad Arora, has once again become popular. This time, it was unable to return to the second rank. TRP stands at 2.0.

Faltu, starring Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja, came in fourth with a rating of 1.9. There were predictions that the show would end, but they now hold a position in the TOP 5. Fifth place goes to Imlie. Imlie, starring Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor, took fifth position on the TRP list. Recently, there was a sudden turn in the programme. It has a 1.7 rating.

Soon, Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra will go from Yeh Hai Chahatein. However, they were able to maintain viewer engagement. With a score of 1.6, Yeh Hai Chahatein is now ranked sixth. With the addition of Mohit Malhotra, the TV sitcom starring Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti has picked up the pace once more. It is placed sixth with a rating of 1.6.

Pandya Store is presently in eighth place, while Radha Mohan is in ninth. On the TRP list, Teri Meri Doriyaann has taken the tenth spot. The shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Parineetii took 11th and 12th place.

For more updates on TV News, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Fame Sunayana Fozdar Reveals She Was Planning The Long-Awaited Reunion With Nitesh Pandey, Mourns His Sudden Death!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News