TV actor Nitesh Pandey’s sudden death sent shockwaves across the television industry. As several TV viewers have been shocked by the tragic news, many of his co-stars also expressed their shock over his death. The latest to react is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar.

If reports are to go by, the actor suffered a severe heart attack late at night in Igatpuri, near Nashik and was found dead in Nashik’s hotel room. He was 51. Now Fozdar mourned the untimely demise of her former co-actor. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar recalled working with Nitesh Pandey on the television show, ‘Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka.’ She reminisced about the joy and energy he brought to the set.

“We were in ‘Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka’ together, and I’m deeply saddened by this news. He was always laughing, and he’d bring so much energy anywhere he went,” Sunayana Fozdar said.

The “Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka” cast stayed close even after the show ended and had been planning a long-awaited reunion. Sunayana revealed that the cast has a unique WhatsApp group that is anticipating the occasion. But due to their busy schedules, the reunion preparations kept being postponed.

“It’s sad how we’re all so busy in our day-to-day lives that we forget how unpredictable and fragile life is. You can just never know what will happen next,” Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress also said.

Previously, Nitesh Pandey’s Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly also shared her offscreen bond with him. “He was the only industry friend who constantly stayed in touch with me, apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais, during my sabbatical. He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can’t believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made, and we had made plans to make our sons meet,” the actress said.

Nitesh Pandey’s sudden death comes hard on the heels of the death of Vaibhavi Upadhyay and Aditya Singh Rajput.

