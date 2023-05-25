Currently, TV industry is mourning the loss of its three actors, who died in the span of three days. Earlier, it was Splitsvilla fame Aditya Singh Rajput who was found dead at his residence in Andheri. Later reports of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress, who plays Jasmine’ passed away after meeting an accident surface. And within a couple of hours, it was reported that Nitesh Pandey, who was last seen playing Dheeraj in Anupamaa, died due to cardiac arrest. He was 51.

Apart from Anupamaa, the actor has also been a part of many other TV shows and films. While we are yet to come to terms with the shocking news of his death, we recently came across a throwback interview of the late actor, where he once spoke about staying away from TV due to the types of roles he was offered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nitesh Pandey had returned to TV with Anupamaa. The actor, who came on board in January this year, had spoken at length about his comeback. Nitesh Pandey told India Forums, “Well, the producer of the show Mr. Rajan Shahi is a dear friend of mine. I’d worked with him earlier also. When he called me up and narrated the part, I got excited to do the character.”

Nitesh Pandey further also revealed the reason of him staying away from TV. He told the portal, “Off late, I kept a little away from television because I wasn’t really getting interesting characters to play as an actor. I was getting those random fathers and uncles’ kind of role; thus, I was focusing on films and other mediums. But when this character was narrated, I quite liked his energy and decided to take it up. Since Rajan Shahi is a friend, I was sure he will not come to me if the part is not significant. I have a lot of trust in him and hence I came on board.”

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shared a close bond with the actor, looked inconsolable when she arrived to attend his funeral.

Team Koimoi sends strength to his family!

For more updats, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s TRP Rating Sees A Huge Drop Following ‘Roshan’ Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s S*xual Harassment Allegations Against Producer Asit Kumarr Modi – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram