Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making the headlines for several months. The longest-running sitcom on Indian television – which earlier used to be in the news for its funny plot, has been in the news due to controversies. First, it was ‘Taarak Mehta’ Shailesh Lodha leaving the show and then suing the maker for unpaid dues and then ‘Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi’ Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accusing Asit Kumarr Modi of s*xual harassment.

While TMKOC continues making the news and sees its TRP fluctuate, Jennifer has now revealed her conversation with Shailesh once he left the show.

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed she called Shailesh Lodha multiple times after he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Talking about her interaction with the former TMKOC actor, the actress who played Roshan Daruwala Kaur Sodhi on the show said, “When Shailesh left, I called him and I messaged him saying ‘Come back, nobody can take your place on the show.’”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal continued, “He said, ‘No Jennie, it is about self-respect.’” Talking about her bond with her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars, Jennifer said, “The initial days were good and we had our ladies gang. We had a lot of fun. We used to always eat together and have fun together. Overall, the bonding was very good with everyone.” The now-former TMKOC actress continued, “Whoever has left the show, we don’t know the real reason behind their decision. Everybody had different reasons.”

Talking about the legal actions both former TMKOC have taken against the makers, Shailesh Lodha sued the makers for unpaid dues. On the other hand, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recently quit the show and made shocking accusations of s*xual advancement made on her by the showrunner Asit Kumarr Modi.

