Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah controversy sparked when the actress, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, hit a hornet’s nest with her blasphemous claims accusing the makers of the long-running show of s*xual harassment, including producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Other actresses from the show came out and addressed the matter, including Monika Bhadoriya, aka Bawri, who previously claimed that Munmun Dutta, aka Babita, must have been tortured while revealing she may not have left the show like some others. The TMKOC actress now claims she never made such comments. Scroll below to get the entire scoop.

As per reports, Monika left the show without saying anything, and it had a lot to do with the time her mother passed away, and she had to manage her shoots with the hospital trips, which is deeply saddening. Apart from her, Priya Rajda Ahuja also backed Jennifer regarding the alleged toxic work environment on the sets and discrimination between male and female actors.

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Monika Bhadoriya denied speaking about Mumun Dutta’s alleged tiff with the showrunners. She said, “I have never said anything like that; you cannot show me anything, video or statement otherwise. I have never said anything like that about anyone all of these unnecessary lies are being spread, I have not said anything about her, she is very dear to me and why would I say anything like that about her. I have not been a part of the show for 3 years now, I don’t know anything that is happening on that set, who is joining, who is leaving unless it comes out in the media. I have not heard anything like that and I have not said anything like that. There are some media channels that are spreading lies that I am making these statements but I am not, I would never.”

She further added, “I have not said all the things the media is portraying it out to be, but my interviews were aggressive because I saw my mother pass away in front of my eyes. I felt so helpless throughout, I used to come in for the work and I had to deal with their torture than go back to the hospital, so I can understand the frustration. And I left without saying and I have come out in the media and said things, but things have continued to be worse at the set and they are just happening, so someone will say something, which is why I have aggression towards them, what they did is wrong. And I have said this before, they have never even called. He (Asit) calls according to his convenience. If he wants, he will call. He does want to talk to you, no matter how many calls or texts you send him, he will not respond.”

Previously the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress told News 18, “Munmun Dutta hasn’t left the show but she must be tortured and therefore, she must not have come to the sets for a long time. When they torture a lot, people decide that they cannot come back to work but then they call back and try to make things better. A lot of fights have happened with her (Munmun Dutta) too. She has also left the sets several times after arguments. She has not come to sets then for several days.”

