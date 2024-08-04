In 2011, General Hospital could have lost fan-favorite character Rebecca Herbst, aka Elizabeth Webber, before the backlash overturned the network’s decision. ABC’s move to axe Rebecca Herbst not only shocked the fans but also took the actress by surprise. She said she was blindsided when the show announced her exit.

In January 2011, ABC confirmed that Rebecca Herbst, who has played Elizabeth Warren since 1997, was leaving the show. At the time, the network, in a statement to Soaps In Depth, said: “Storyline dictates the exit of Elizabeth Webber this spring. The next few months promise to be a ‘not-to-miss’ story for the character. We at ABC and GH wish Rebecca Herbst nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

Fans didn’t take the news too kindly, and even her General Hospital cast members were stunned to learn the show’s beloved actress was being let go. The cast collectively took to Twitter to express their shock and disappointment.

“I’m heartbroken over the news about Becky,” wrote Jonathan Jackson (the first Lucky Spencer) on X. Kelly Monaco (Sam) added, “It makes me worry about the future of Daytime.”

Following the fan backlash compounded by General Hospital cast members’ support, the network reversed its decision, saying, “Fans will be pleased to see Rebecca continue the role she created.”

Shortly after the actress herself spoke out about her almost firing from General Hospital. In an interview with Soaps In Depth, Rebecca Herbst revealed that she was stunned when the show’s executives announced that she would be leaving the show at a meeting.

Recalling the meeting, Herbst said, “It was surreal. I didn’t see it coming.”

Herbst explained her storyline, where her character was the centre of three romantic triangles, and in the middle of a paternity issue between two brothers, felt unfinished, noting, “That’s why it did take me by surprise.”

The network finally realized the folly and reversed their decision to axe her from the show.

Must Read: Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries Volume 4: Is It Worth Watching?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News