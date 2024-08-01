Two of the “General Hospital” fans’ favorite stars, Kelly Monaco and Steve Burton, have appeared as Jason Morgan and Sam McCall for decades, playing an on-again, off-again super couple. However, Rumors that they aren’t so close in real life have been plaguing Kelly Monaco and Steve Burton since 2007. After a decade of speculation, Kelly Monaco was forced to set the record straight in 2021.

In 2007, soap opera message boards lit up with rumours that the actors didn’t get along outside The General Hospital set despite playing longtime on-screen lovers. In 2021, a General Hospital blog post claimed Kelly Monaco and Steve Burton had a falling out after Billy Miller joined the cast in 2014. The late Billy Miller joined the cast as a man with amnesia who thought he was Jason Morgan.

Shortly after, a podcast doubled down on the allegation, prompting Moanaco to set the record straight. In 2021, a General Hospital viewer who caught the podcast about the alleged rift between the two GH stars looped in the actors about the allegations.

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, the podcasters suggested that Kelly Monaco didn’t enjoy working with Burton just by her demeanour on screen. The podcaster went on to claim that the reason behind the character’s breakup on the soap was that the actors didn’t like each other.

After listening to the podcast, the fan wrote: “@1SteveBurton and @kellymonaco1 You guys don’t owe anyone any explanation whatsoever but just a heads up, podcasts are being made and speaking for you two and expressing feelings,” the fan insisted. “Just thought you guys like to know. I personally don’t think it’s fair for you guys.”

After Kelly Monaco was alerted to the podcast, she quickly fired back on Twitter, denying the allegations. She wrote, “This is total speculation and bullshit if you ask me!”

The soap opera world is rife with drama, but at least we’ve heard things between Kelly Monaco and Steve Burton are copasetic.

