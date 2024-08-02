Full House Star John Stamos, who played Blackie Parrish on the soap opera General Hospital from 1982 to 1984, once confessed he snapped at Elizabeth Taylor for being in his “eye line” while filming the show.

The late actress Elizabeth Taylor, who was a fan of General Hospital, appeared on three episodes of the show in 1981 as Helena Cassadine. She made her debut during Luke (Tony Geary) and Laura’s (Genie Francis) legendary wedding in 1981.

During a 2023 appearance on Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” Stamos, who was part of the General Hospital cast in the early 80s, recalled the moment he snapped at the Hollywood legend for creating a disturbance on set.

John Stamos said that when he was shooting a scene at General Hospital, he heard a rustling and found it impossible to get through the shot. He explained that he “couldn’t arrive at an “emotional place” to play a scene in which his mother had died.

Stamos said, “I was f—king it up… and I heard rustling.” Stamos reportedly lost his composure after hearing a popping noise and located the person responsible for the ruckus. Stamos revealed he then yelled, “Get that old lady out of my eyeline.”

However, Stamos was unaware that the “old lady” was Elizabeth Taylor, who had “popped a bottle of champagne in the director’s chair” while visiting friend and actor Tony Geary.

Stamos profusely apologized to the actress following his outburst on set. He also recalled the incident in his memoir If You Would Have Told Me, writing, “She’s there visiting Tony Geary and wants to watch me do a scene.”

Regretting his actions, Stamos added, “I mute my tantrum, apologize profusely, make some excuse about calling her old, then slither back to the set and continue the scene. This time, I cry my eyes out.”

