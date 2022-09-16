Akshara Singh has been a huge name in the Bhojpuri industry. Fans literally wait for her movies and song launches with a lot of anticipation. But she rose to fame in the mainstream media with Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Unfortunately, the actress is currently in news over all the wrong reasons as her MMS has allegedly leaked. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

It was recently Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora who went through a similar turmoil. There was a particular adult video doing rounds on the internet and many claimed that it was the Television star. She ended up breaking down in front of the media and even claimed that her haters were trying to malign her image with such fake videos.

Advertisement

Now, Akshara Singh has been embroiled in a similar controversy. According to a report by News18, while the faces in the viral video are not clear, many are claiming that the woman is the Bigg Boss OTT contestant. However, her fans have been defending her and are certain that it is not her.

Akshara Singh has not yet commented on the incident. But a video of hers from 2 days back is currently doing the rounds on the internet and many are confusing it as her reaction to the MMS controversy.

The video witnesses Akshara sobbing as several users took to YouTube to report her then released music video. She slammed the haters saying “tang karke rakh dia hai” and called out the cheap mentality of the Bhojpuri industry. It was her Makar Sankrati song last year that stirred the controversy.

Meanwhile, Akshara Singh became quite a popular name with Bigg Boss OTT in showbiz. Her bond with Millind Gaba and Pratik Sehajpal brought her a lot of eyeballs.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Sachin Shroff Replaces Shailesh Lodha, Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal Confirms The Entry Of Mrs Popatlal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram