Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans had been missing Disha Vakani aka Dayaben for the longest time. It would be safe to say that they’ve finally come to terms with the fact that she is not returning to the sitcom. But everyone knows that a hunt was ongoing to find a replacement and Kajal Pisal was one of the strongly rumoured names.

It was just yesterday that Kajal confirmed auditioning for TMKOC. Unfortunately, she never heard back from the creators while the industry had been thinking that she had been roped in. She issued a quote yesterday only to reach out to casting directors and producers who had the misconception.

Today, Kajal Pisal has shared a glimpse of her look test as Dayaben. She could be seen wearing a multi-coloured saree and draped it as Disha Vakani would. But it was the caption that stole the limelight as she reacted to rumours of Asit Kumarr Modi reacting to her casting rumours and asking who she is.

Kajal Pisal wrote, “There are multiple things written about me on playing Dayaben. To bring an end to this discussion , I’d like to say that Yes I went for the look test but got no revert. But in no way it has affected my Career. Just that I felt playing Daya will be my biggest opportunity but everything is about DESTINY. I’m an artist and will continue to give my best to upcoming projects. As media twists a lot of things with no accurate information like they are doing now with my statement… May be they had done the same with Asit Modi Sir statement on me.”

Her note continued, “That he said ‘ Who Kajal Pisal is? ‘ yes its true that we don’t know each other either personally or professionally. May be Daya was a chance for me but certainly missed it … With due respect I still look forward to work with you in near future . Best wishes to the team #TMKOC . . . 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐢 𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐦𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐲𝐚 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐞 𝐤𝐨𝐢 𝐊𝐡𝐨 𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐢 𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐚, 𝐉𝐨𝐡 𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐢 𝐌𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐮 𝐎𝐡 𝐡𝐢 𝐦𝐢𝐥 𝐣𝐚𝐚𝐲𝐞 𝐣𝐨 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐡𝐨 𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐢 𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐚 🙏🏻 . . . . Jai Jinendra 🙏🏻 LOVE K 💖”

Well, Kajal Pisal surely would have made a great Dayaben!

