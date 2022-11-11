Uorfi Javed is called an Internet sensation for a reason. The diva, who often lands in legal trouble, manages to make heads turn every time she enters a room. No matter what she wears she is the hot topic of discussion anywhere and everywhere. Recently, the Bigg Boss actress grabbed everyone’s attention when she went topless and decided to bare it all in front of the cameras.

Recently, the actress was in when an FIR was filed against her over the choices of the clothes she’s often spotted wearing.

For her latest Instagram post, Uorfi Javed decided to ditch top wear and went topless. In her recent video, the controversy queen is seen sitting on a box wearing absolutely nothing but just bikini bottom. Someone else hands is seen hiding her assets with their hands wearing blue gloves. Keeping her hair side-swept, she has tied it in a low bun.

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, netizens bashed Uorfi Javed for going n*de on the web. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “inke upar indian mahila ayog F.I.R karna chahiye ashy logo ko desh ka halat sexual ho raha hy rape or jada barne lage ga desh me koi bhi ladki ladki ko achha najer se nahi nude najar se dekhe ga or desh me rape bhi barega.” While another said, “Abhi next video me niche hath rakhwa k shoot karvana fashion k nam par bekar dimag chala rahi ho.”

A third user wrote, “U call it faishon, u call it your choice to yes offcourse this is your choice but definitely not faishon … M not saying ki dusro ki marzi k kapde pahno, yaa chote kapde mat pahno, aap apni marzi k pahno par kapde pahno behudgi nahi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Earlier, Uorfi Javed reacted to an FIR which was filed against her for her dressing. She told Instant Bollywood, “It is so fu****g ironic, yeh log mujhe bolte hai that I want publicity, and these are the same people who are using my name to get publicity and attention. Kisi rapists ke upar itne FIR nahi ho rahe… jitna mujhe par ho rahe hai. How fu*****g ironic. People are bothered by what I wear, and they complain about it. This is not Afghanistan or the Taliban. Do you want to live like that? Do you want to control what women should wear? Please, f**k off.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same, do let us know know!

