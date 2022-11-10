Internet sensation Uorfi Javed’s bizarre fashion sense has landed her in legal trouble after giving her vast publicity. Time and again Uorfi aka Urfi makes heads turn owing to her fashion choices. The diva leaves netizens perplexed with her creativity as she dons outfits made of stuff like safety pins, ‘bohri’, photos, wires and whatnot. But now her fashion choices have landed her in legal trouble as a complaint has been filed against the actress.

Recently the Bigg Boss OTT star took to Instagram to slam a woman who targeted her cloth and fashion choices. That apart, she was also targeted by comedian Sunil Pal.

Now reacting to the FIR filed against her, Uorfi Javed compared India to Afghanistan and Taliban and said that people have been using her name to get publicity and attention. She further added that Police have much other important work to do than registering a complaint against her over her outfits.

Uorfi Javed told Instant Bollywood, “It is so fu****g ironic, yeh log mujhe bolte hai that I want publicity, and these are the same people who are using my name to get publicity and attention. Kisi rapists ke upar itne FIR nahi ho rahe… jitna mujhe par ho rahe hai. How fu*****g ironic. People are bothered by what I wear, and they complain about it. This is not Afghanistan or the Taliban. Do you want to live like that? Do you want to control what women should wear? Please, f**k off.”

Further explaining, “I can go and even file a complaint against you that you’re a weird person. Complaint toh koi bhi kar sakta hai. But FIR tab convert hoti hai jab Police ko evidence milta hai, proof milta hai. And I think police ke paas bohut aur cases pending hai like r*pe cases, domestic violence, murder cases. Yeh koi case hi nahi banta hai. When asked if she’s received a phone call from a police station replied saying “Not yet.”

Earlier, comedian Sunil Pal had launched a fresh attack on Uorfi Javed and said, “Ye Uorfi Javed pagla gayi h kya (Is Urfi Javed out of her mind?) I would like to thank the woman who complained against Uorfi. I think Urfi wants to do something so that she can come into the discussion. Even if it’s illegal. Wearing less clothes, took the name Urfi Javed. I don’t like the way she is playing with our holy Muslim name.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

