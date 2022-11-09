Urvashi Dholakia is one of the most popular faces in the television industry. She’s the real OG villain who played the iconic character of ‘Komolika’ in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ which also starred Cezanne Khan, Shweta Tiwari, and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, Urvashi opened up about getting any work on an OTT platform because she’s overexposed to television. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Urvashi happens to be 43-year-old and doesn’t look a day beyond 28. She often shares her pictures and reels on Instagram and enjoys a huge fan following there with over 1 million followers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the topic, Urvashi Dholakia in an interview with ETimes spoke about staying from the OTT platform and said, “The biggest problem with OTT I have faced is that I have been categorically told that I am too overexposed as a TV Face, I love it. And the references that are given are also mine and I love that too. The people sitting on the authoritative chairs are also from the TV so I really don’t understand what this maze is. This bifurcation has been there for the longest time. Initially, it was the films that would look down upon TV actors and now it is the OTT, they have just added a new prefix to it and called us Overexposed TV Actors.”

Urvashi Dholakia further added, “I would like to ask if we don’t work on TV then who is going to fend for us? Who will run our kitchens? All of us are here to earn. All they expect is that we keep begging and waiting for OTT till then stay at home. That is not how things work practically.”

What are your thoughts on Urvashi not getting work on OTT platforms? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori’s Fight Intensifies, This Time Over Tomatoes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram