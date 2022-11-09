Cracks seem to develop between Sumbul Touqeer and Shalin Bhanot after the nomination task takes place in the controversial reality show BB 16.

Shalin was seen supporting Tina Datta and not Sumbul amid the task, which created a big fight between the two.

In the Bigg Boss 16 episode, Sumbul Touqeer was heard telling Shalin that he supports Tina when it comes to choosing between the two.

To which Shalin replies that there’s nothing like that.

Sumbul reminds Shalin that she was his friend before Tina.

To which, Shalin Bhanot said: “Neither I am here for Tina nor Sumbul. I am always with my friends.”

A tearful Sumbul retaliates and says: “You just go and be with your friends. I don’t need anyone.”

On the other hand, Archana Gautam took Shalin Bhanot’s name in the nomination task.

On the other hand, BB 16 contestants Gori Nagori and Shiv Thakare were earlier seen fighting over the distribution of food. Sajid Khan and Shiv later accuse Gori of stealing the food item and sharing it with her roommates.

Later on, Shiv and Gori get into an argument post which Shiv talks about her attitude. He says that she is not here “just to eat.” He then suggests that she should at least assist those who are cooking by bringing ingredients to the kitchen and stop showing attitude. He stated that he could give a befitting reply to all her attitude.

BB 16 airs on Colors.

