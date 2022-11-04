Janhvi Kapoor VS Urvashi Rautela: The Battle Of Blue Queens! Who Slayed Versace's Safety-Pin Dress Better?

Urvashi Rautela is a superstar and currently the talk of the town because of her appearances and making India proud at every level. The actress has got global fame and international brand endorsements in her kitty. With 58 million followers on Instagram, she’s one of the most followed Asian actress on social media. Last year, Rautela wore a Versace dress with big safety pins on it and now a similar outfit is worn by Janhvi Kapoor while promoting her latest release Mili. Scroll below to vote for who slayed the dress better and how.

Actor-model Rautela is not risk-averse when it comes to experimenting with her fashion choices. The stunning actor is widely adored for her brave and edgy sartorial choices. Her fashion choices have always left fashion lovers in awe. On the other hand, Janhvi happens to be one of the most stylish Gen Z actresses and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her bold fashion choices.

Urvashi Rautela’s Versace dress featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit with safety pin details carrying the signature Versace Medusa logo on it. Whereas Janhvi Kapoor donned it in the same blue colour with just a different neckline and safety pin details all over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Urvashi Rautela had worn the same yet different outfit during the shoot of her song “Versace Baby.” Whereas Janhvi Kapoor wore it while promoting her recently released film Mili.

Who do you think nailed the look better? Vote below:

