Bigg Boss 16 has been making the headlines for loads of drama, booming love stories as well as violence in the controversial house. While physically harming others is deeply frowned upon by the makers, every season has had its fair share of clashes that resulted in inmates having bruises. Given that Archana Gautam was recently shown the door owing to the same, netizens are sharing a video of Gauahar Khan speaking up against it while a contestant in Bigg Boss 7.

For those who don’t know, Archana was removed from BB16 after she caught Shiv Thakare by the neck and left marks on it. Unhappy with the decision, netizens are asking for her return. While showing their support for the now-evicted contestant, a Twitter user shared a clip from Bigg Boss 7. This video features Gauahar giving BB and the makers a piece of her mind over the violence – both physical and mental, that was present during her season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sharing the video of Gauahar Khan, the user wrote, “This fits so well in today’s episode, just because gardan pe haath rakh diya wo hinsa hogyi? BRING BACK ARCHANA #ArchanaGautam” So what’s exactly in the video? Well, scroll down to read and even watch the clip.

The video begins with sad and teary-eyed Gauahar Khan entering the confession room. Commenting on the violence in the house – which also resulted in her in-house love Kushal Tandon being evicted for physical harm, the Bigg Boss 7 winner said, “Iss ghar me bahut si vardate hui hai joh galat thi. Joh apne koi stand nahi liya, uspe sirf warning, warning, warning… saath hafto se aap sirf warnings de rahe hai. Aapko joh decision lena tha aap le chuke hai mujhe joh decision lena hai mai le chuki hu. Uske alawa aapko aur kuch khena hai?”

This fits so well in today's episode, just because gardan pe haath rakh diya wo hinsa hogyi? BRING BACK ARCHANA#ArchanaGautampic.twitter.com/AnTDVNKEcA — 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞ッ (@prynceagnihotri) November 10, 2022

Gauahar Khan continued in her rant, “Yeh ghar me joh cheeze ho rahe hai har cheez ek kisam ki hinsa hai. So please. Agar Kushal ko teen baar dhaka diya gaya woh hinsa nahi hai, aur isko ek gardan pe haath rak diya toh woh hinsa hogayi? Just because he charged at him? I was there to block him. He’s not got hurt. Theek hai yeh aap ke according hai, no problem. Aap ke according joh hai woh aap kar rahe ho mere according joh hai mai woh kar rahi hu.”

Venting her frustration on the violence present in the Bigg Boss 7 house further, the actress said, “Ab aap keh rahe ho mai chilla rahi hu toh yeh hinsa hai. Tanisha ne bhi mujhe kya kya kaha. Woh mujhe mummy bulati hai, mai kuch nahi kehti. Mai bhi bol sakti yeh harrasment hai, yeh hinsa hai.”

On Bigg Boss stating that they have no issues against Kushal Tandon, Gauahar Khan in tears said, “Meri tabyat bahut kharab ho rahi hai Bigg Boss. Mai apko last… Mai kasam se aap..” On being told to have some ‘sayam’ (patience), a totally distressed and distraut Gauahar said, “Sayam gaya tel lene. Har hafte yeh partiality ho rahi hai. Har halte aap log Tanishaa Mukerji aur Armaan Kohli ko favour kar rahe ho – sab jante hai. Mai aapse ek baat puchti hu – Aaj tak Armaan ko kabhi kissine kyu nahi pucha ki usko kyu haqt diya jaata hai dusro ko gali dene ka?”

She continued, “Mai aap se puchti hu – aap ne aaj tak Armaan se yeh kyu nahi kaha ‘Armaan tu kon hota hai gali dene wale?’ Aap logo ne joh aaj kiy ahai woh bahut galat kiy ahai – kyuki yeh pichle hafte hone chahiye tha Tanishaa ke sath. Kyuki woh ladi hai usse allowed hai teen baar ek ladke ko dhaka marna?” She signed off by adding, “Aap logo ke rules, aap logo ka show, hats off.”

Do you agree with Gauahar Khan’s views on partiality in the Bigg Boss house? Also, do you think Archana Gautam deserves another chance – let us know in the comments below,

Must Read: Gauahar Khan Fans Question, “Is She Pregnant?” As She Steps Out Donning A Chic Ethnic Dress With Her Husband Zaid Darbar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram