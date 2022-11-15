Tiger Shroff followed his father Jackie Shroff’s footsteps and entered Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Heropanti with Kriti Sanon, and since then, with each film, he has carved a place for himself in the film industry. However, it’s his unique and suave fashion sense that gets mostly discussed among fashion enthusiasts. He is quite fashion-savvy and his social media posts and public appearances are enough to prove that. Check out his recent thirst-trap pictures! *wink!*

For the unversed, Tiger has been rumoured dating Disha Patani for quite a long time. However, neither of them has ever denied or accepted that fact. Now, there are speculations that they have parted ways for the reason best known to them. Well, whatever it is, both of them have always made a very stylish couple.

Now, a few hours back, Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from his latest photoshoot done by Rahul Jhangiani. And well, the photos are breaking the internet. Why? Check below!

In the pictures, Tiger Shroff can be seen wearing a black blazer with black pants. However, in the photos, he posed for the camera keeping his blazer’s front open, flaunting his toned abs, and paired the pants keeping the zip open as well flashing the top of his knickers.

His chiseled jaw, stubble beard style, and messy hair gave an edge to the whole look. Tiger Shroff completed his look with a dainty neckpiece and black shiny loafers.

Uff! Too hot to handle, hey Siri play, ‘Your Body Is A Wonderland’!

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Heropanti 2, which tanked massively at the box office. What are your thoughts about this look of his? Let us know in the comments!

