Ishaan Khatter comes from a legacy of actors, be it his mother or his half brother, Shahid Kapoor. However, the little boy who starred in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi has now become a man and is sure enough doing all the things to make every girl go weak in their knees. Last night, he graced the GQ awards, and looked extremely hot in his whole attire. Check out as we decode.

Ishaan rose to fame after his film Dhadak was released with Janhvi Kapoor. Since then, he has shown quite a variety in his acting and proved his worth to be an actor in Bollywood. However, apart from his acting skills, his fashion sense should also be discussed.

A few hours back, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from his yesterday’s glam look. Sharing them, he captioned the post as, “Does this make me Slytherin?” And well, Slytherin or not, it definitely made him look way hotter than any other actor.

Ishaan can be seen wearing a dark green coloured velvety finish pant suit and paired it up with a sheer shirt with a scale detailing with beads and sequins. He completed his look with pointed shoes, a dainty neckpiece and kept his hair messy that gave a freshly bathed look.

He served a major suave & s*xy look, and surely made us sing “Mommy don’t know, Daddy is getting hot at the bodyshop doing something unholy!” And well, his look gave away the unholy business vibe!

A few days back, for the Halloween party, Ishaan Khatter donned Willy Wonka’s character (played by Johnny Depp) from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and gave us a major nostalgia to the whole look.

What are your thoughts about Ishaan Khatter’s GQ award night look? Let us know in the comments!

For more fashion news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

