We all are fans of our favourite stars, be it from any industry, sports, television, movies, etc. However, sometimes our love and admiration for those stars can go a little out of hand, which later creates a lot of problems. Something like that also happened with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. An emotional fan jumped herself onto them to hug and take selfies which irked the netizens. Scroll below to find out!

Ishaan and Siddhant were busy promoting their recently released film Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif. Within a very short career span, both the actors have acquired quite a special place in everyone’s hearts. While Ishaan debuted with Dhadak, Siddhant got fame after debuting in Gully Boy.

On November 4, 2022, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot released on the theatres. Yesterday, while promoting their film, an overly emotional fan jumped onto them and hugged them frantically and took selfies with them as well. However as soon as the video went viral from the paparazzi pages, netizens started to react to it.

That fan’s gesture didn’t sit right with the netizens and a few angry internet users shared their opinion on Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s video. One wrote, “Iske jageh pe ladka fan agar kisi heroine ko excitemnt me hug krde to bawaal😅”, another one penned, “Isko fans nhi kehte.. Xhutyaapa kehte h… Hadd h mtlb jra bhi sochte ki kaisi uljulul harkat krrhe h sareaam 🤷‍♂️ Ishaan bhi darr gya bechara par react krega toh for public criticism kregi”. One of the comments can be read as, “Ye fan wan kuch na hoti ….bs fake emotions dikha k pic leke apne social media par daal k followers bdhane ka.style h🙄😀😀,” while one of them commented, “Kitne rs diye iss ladki ko acting ke, 50 rs kaat overacting ka.”

In the video, Ishaan can be seen calming that fan down while Siddhant was quite taken aback as it seemed from his face. What do you think about this crazy fangirling on Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi? Let us know!

