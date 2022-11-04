Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK never leaves a chance to bash Bollywood films. From the past few days, the actor-turned-critic has been making headlines for apologizing to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Taking a U-Turn, KRK cleared the air stating that neither the Dabangg actor nor SRK were behind his arrest in India.

For the unversed, the self-proclaimed critic was arrested by the Mumbai police for his previous and derogatory tweets about late actor Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since morning, KRK has been launching fresh attacks on films Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot, Janhvi Kapoor-led Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi starrer Double XL, which released this morning. Now in his latest series of Tweet, he mocked Phone Bhoot stars and said that not even their parents will watch their films.

In a couple of Tweets, KRK first claimed that Phone Bhoot’s 90% shows are canceled across the nation due to no audience. He wrote, “First show of #PhoneBhoot was at 10am and 90% shows are canceled because of no audience all over India. Rest 10% shows are running with 5% occupancy. It is having only 1-2 shows per cinema in Punjab because of new release of @AmmyVirk ! Means day1 business can be ₹25-50 lakhs.”

KRK went on to write that not even the leading actors’ family members watch their films. KRK tweeted, “Film makers are living on mars of over confidence if they think that public will spend their money and go to theatres to watch film of #Khattar and #Chaturvedi. While their own family members don’t watch their films. Their neighbors also don’t know that they are actors.”

First show of #PhoneBhoot was at 10am and 90% shows are canceled because of no audience all over India. Rest 10% shows are running with 5% occupancy. It is having only 1-2 shows per cinema in Punjab because of new release of @AmmyVirk! Means day1 business can be ₹25-50 lakhs. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 4, 2022

Film makers are living on mars of over confidence if they think that public will spend their money and go to theatres to watch film of #Khattar and #Chaturvedi. While their own family members don’t watch their films. Their neighbors also don’t know that they are actors.🤪😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 4, 2022

In another Tweet, the self-claimed critic asked filmmakers to stop making films as it is getting over the head now. “3 Hindi films #Mili #DoubleXL #PhoneBhoot released today and ticket windows Ka Nazara Behad Draona hai. It’s clear warning to Film makers Ki Ab Mazaak Karna Band Kardo. KyonKi Paani Naak Ke oopar Jaa Chuka hai. Your jokes are not acceptable anymore. So pls stop making films.”

3 Hindi films #Mili #DoubleXL #PhoneBhoot released today and ticket windows Ka Nazara Behad Draona hai. It’s clear warning to Film makers Ki Ab Mazaak Karna Band Kardo. KyonKi Paani Naak Ke oopar Jaa Chuka hai. Your jokes are not acceptable anymore. So pls stop making films. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 4, 2022

Coming back, Koimoi also watched and reviewed Phone Bhoot and rated it with 3 stars. Are you planning to watch it? Do let us know.

Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Boney Kapoor Recalls People Calling Off Judaai As Flop, Says They Couldn’t Digest “She’s Married To Me, On-Screen Playing Anil Kapoor’s Wife…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram