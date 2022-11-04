Survival thriller Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor was released in theatres on Friday. The film is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen and it is produced by Boney Kapoor. As the film is running in theatres now, the producer recalled how people warned him that the 1997 film Judaai would flop. Scroll down to know more.

Boney is no stranger to collaborating with his family on projects. He has previously produced films that starred his brothers Sanjay Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, as well as his late wife Sridevi. Judaai, which was released in 1997, starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Urmila Matondkar.

During a conversation with ETimes, Boney Kapoor recalled, “Everybody said that Judaai will bomb at the box office. They said how will people digest the fact that Sri (Sridevi) is married to me, but on screen, she plays Anil’s (Kapoor, his brother) wife.”

Despite the negative responses, the film went on to become a blockbuster. Reportedly, the film which was made on the budget of Rs 6.3 crores managed to do business for Rs 28.77 crores at the box office.

Boney Kapoor then further said, “I am one of those rare producers who after seeing their own films understand whether it would bomb at the box office or not. Like, after seeing Shakti: The Power (Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor starrer), I realized it won’t do well. The same was the case with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… (Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) starrer.”

“I was very sure about my film Sirf Tum, but my distributors were not. They saw the rushes of the film and said that they would want to have their money back and asked me to not to release the film. But I had seen the full film and I was convinced about my film. I released the picture all-India myself and this film managed to give me a handsome profit. The music became a rage, and the song Dilbar is well remembered even today,” Kapoor added.

