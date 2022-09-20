Superstar Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 is all set to hit the television screens and excitement around the controversial reality show hitting the roof. As fans have been eager to know about the participants, rumours are rife that Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be entering the show. Scroll down to know more.

As the show is all set to air on October 1, reports claim that there’re several celebrities who will be participating in the controversial reality show BB16. Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Munawar Faruqui, and Shivin Narang are some of the names that are said to have been approached by the makers.

Amidst these, speculations are rife that Television actress Karishma Sawant, who plays the role of Aarohi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been approached by the Bigg Boss 16 makers. Soon after fans began to wonder whether the actress quit the show or if her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is coming to an end or getting replaced. The rumours come at a time when she recently entered the soap after a time leap.

Now the latest report from Bollywood Life has put an end to the widespread rumours of Karishma leaving the show to join the Salman Khan-hosted show. The publication claims that the actress’ spokesperson has vehemently denied her joining the BB16.

It is also worth pointing out that Karishma Sawant’s co-star & lead actor Harshad Chopda was also reportedly approached by the makers of the reality show. Grapevines suggested Harshad had quit the show as he was offered Rs 4.5 crore for Bigg Boss 16.

While there’s no official confirmation as to the stars approached for the show have agreed to participate in Salman Khan’s show, Munawar Faruqui, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

