Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been in the news on and off due to several reasons including his personal and professional reasons. The Lock Upp winner has now made the headlines as reports of his alleged breakup with his girlfriend Nazila have made the news. Well, he has now denied the reports.

As per an earlier media report, a leading entertainment publication had reported about Munawar and Nazila’s alleged break-up. They reported that the two do not follow each other on Instagram anymore. While some fans of the comedian and social media influencer claimed that the two never followed each other’s accounts in the first place, Munawar has now spoken about it.

Taking to his Instagram stories a while ago, Munawar Faruqui shared a short video debunking his breakup rumours. The video, which features a glimpse of him spending quality time with his girlfriend Nazila and her enjoying a gola (ice cone), has him trolling a publication for ‘breaking’ the news.

In the said video, Munawar Faruqui is heard saying, “Kya phoonk rahe hai? Kya phoonk ke kar rahe hain?” as he first pans the camera to the digital news article and then his pretty shy girlfriend.

While on the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show Lock Upp, Munawar revealed that he was once married and even had a son. Stating that he had been separated from his wife for more than a year then, he added that they are fighting a legal battle. Soon after, he went public about his relationship with Nazila, while fans speculated something was cooking between him and Anjali Arora.

Munawar Faruqi and Nazila began dating in December 2021. Since the couple recently starred together in the music video Halki Si Barsaat. The song was sung by Saaj Bhat and shot in Chandigarh.

