Siddhant Chaturvedi has been turning up the buzz calendars these days for his upcoming Phone Bhoot. As the actor keep on sharing some really interesting insights from his Siddychats, he is back with a relatable poetry from his collection while he maintains his hotness in a black attire as he made a stunning appearance at ‘Koffee With Karan’.

While taking to his social media, the actor posted a stunning photo in an all black attire carrying his charming stud smile.

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a poetry from his collection of Siddychats in another picture. The poetry read, “Khushiyaan bohot keemti hain, aur woh waali sabse zyada, Jo bin mangey milti hain. Jaise lift ka tumhara floor par hona. Jaise Traffic signal ka back to back Green milna. Jaise ek random Tapri ki chai mein consistency waala swaad hona…”

Siddhant Chaturvedi captioned it, “Little things & happy coincidences :) #SiddyChats / 𝐒 / #MyNotes”

While Siddhant fans have been eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen, the actor has kept the anticipation of his fans a bit higher when he updated them about the wrap up ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

Talking about his future lineups, Siddhant will be next seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and ‘Yudhra’ where he takes on a heavy dose of action.

